5 Year-Old Boy Mauled To Death By Stray Dogs In UP's Sambhal

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

According to Ishrat Ali, his five-year-old son Shaan was playing alone outside his house on Tuesday when a group of stray dogs surrounded the child from all sides and attacked him.

5 Year-Old Boy Mauled To Death By Stray Dogs In UP's Sambhal
Representative Image (ETV Bharat)

Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh): In a horrific incident, a five-year-old boy was mauled to death by stray dogs in Sirpura village of Anchoda Kamboh Police Station limits of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday.

According to Ishrat Ali, his five-year-old son Shaan was playing alone outside his house on Tuesday when a group of stray dogs surrounded the child from all sides and attacked him. They started mauling him and the child's scream was not heard by anyone as he was alone.

By the time his family members reached the spot, the ferocious dogs had seriously injured the child. The child had deep wounds on his face and other parts of the body from mauling. The family took the child in critical condition to CHC Asmoli, where after first aid, the child was referred to the District Joint Hospital. He died under treatment there.

Shaan was the couple's only child. Ishran who does farming for a living said he was planning to get him enrolled in school soon before which the stray dogs took his life. The incident has created a huge uproar in the community as the stray dogs remain an unending menace. According to the villagers, stray dogs roam in large numbers in the area. They alleged that despite several incidents of attacks, no efforts have been initiated by the authorities to keep a check on them.

SAMBHAL DOGS KILLED CHILDSAMBHAL ANCHODA KAMBOH SIRPURASAMBHAL DOG ATTACK CHILD DEATHSAMBHAL STRAY DOG ATTACK

