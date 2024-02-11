5-year-old boy killed in celebratory firing in UP

A five-year-old boy, Shambhu Shukla, was killed in celebratory firing in Banda district's Mataundh area on Saturday. He was attending a family function when the incident took place.

Banda (UP): A five-year-old boy was killed in a celebratory firing here, police said. The incident took place in Banda district's Mataundh area. ASP Lakshmi Niwas Mishra said, "A minor boy Shambhu Shukla who had gone to attend a family function was killed in a celebratory firing on Saturday evening."

"The firing was done with a country-made pistol by one Prateek Shukla during the family function," said the officer. Police have lodged an FIR against the accused under the relevant sections of the IPC at the Mataundh police station and sent the body for postmortem examination, officials said.

