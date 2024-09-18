ETV Bharat / state

5-Year-Old Boy Kidnapped And Murdered By Relatives For Ransom In UP's Amanabad

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 36 minutes ago

According to police, Lalit needed money and targeted the child's family, knowing that the child's grandfather had received a substantial amount from his retirement fund.

5-Year-Old Boy Kidnapped And Murdered by Relatives for Ransom In UP's Amanabad
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)

Agra (Uttar Pradesh): In a horrific incident, a five-year-old boy, Mayank Kumar hailing from Amanabad in the Barhan police station limits was kidnapped from outside his house and murdered by his maternal grandmother, Kalpana Sharma, and her brother, Lalit on Saturday. Police apprehended the assailants.

According to police, the duo demanded a ransom of Rs 15 lakh from the child's family. However, their plan took a deadly turn when the child was given sleeping pills, which made him unconscious. Believing him to be dead, the accused locked the child inside a sack and threw him into the Sahapau canal five kilometres away from Amanabad.

The child's body was recovered on Monday, with injuries on his face and one ear cut off. The post-mortem revealed drowning to be the cause of death.

Police investigations led to the arrest of Kalpana Sharma and Lalit, who confessed to the crime during interrogation. According to police, Lalit needed money and targeted the child's family, knowing that the child's grandfather had received a substantial amount from his retirement fund.

"The accused planned and executed the kidnapping and murder, using sleeping pills to sedate the child," said Etmadpur ACP Piyush Kant. "Their motive was to extort money from the child's family."

The community is in shock, with the child's family and villagers expressing outrage and disbelief that the child's relatives themselves could commit such a heinous crime.

Kalpana Sharma and Lalit are currently in police custody and are being questioned further. The police have registered a case of kidnapping and murder against the accused.

Agra (Uttar Pradesh): In a horrific incident, a five-year-old boy, Mayank Kumar hailing from Amanabad in the Barhan police station limits was kidnapped from outside his house and murdered by his maternal grandmother, Kalpana Sharma, and her brother, Lalit on Saturday. Police apprehended the assailants.

According to police, the duo demanded a ransom of Rs 15 lakh from the child's family. However, their plan took a deadly turn when the child was given sleeping pills, which made him unconscious. Believing him to be dead, the accused locked the child inside a sack and threw him into the Sahapau canal five kilometres away from Amanabad.

The child's body was recovered on Monday, with injuries on his face and one ear cut off. The post-mortem revealed drowning to be the cause of death.

Police investigations led to the arrest of Kalpana Sharma and Lalit, who confessed to the crime during interrogation. According to police, Lalit needed money and targeted the child's family, knowing that the child's grandfather had received a substantial amount from his retirement fund.

"The accused planned and executed the kidnapping and murder, using sleeping pills to sedate the child," said Etmadpur ACP Piyush Kant. "Their motive was to extort money from the child's family."

The community is in shock, with the child's family and villagers expressing outrage and disbelief that the child's relatives themselves could commit such a heinous crime.

Kalpana Sharma and Lalit are currently in police custody and are being questioned further. The police have registered a case of kidnapping and murder against the accused.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

AGRA MURDER5 OLD KILLEDUTTAR PRADESH CRIMEAMANABAD MURDER

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Candela’s Electric Hydrofoil Boats Set New Record With International Voyage, Aim Zero-Emission Sea Travel

Comment | Himachal Scrapping Pension Of Disqualified MLAs A Good Start

Top 5 Fragrances To Cheer Up Your Mood And Reduce Anxiety

Tamil Nadu : Theni Village Welcomes Chinese Bride In Traditional Tamil Wedding

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.