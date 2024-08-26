ETV Bharat / state

5-Year-Old Boy From Punjab Youngest In Asia To Climb Africa's Highest Mountain Peak Kilimanjaro

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Aug 26, 2024, 2:38 PM IST

Updated : Aug 26, 2024, 4:31 PM IST

Tegbir Singh (5) from Punjab's Ropar set off for Mt Kilimanjaro on August 18 and climbed the highest mountain peak on August 23. DGP Gaurav Yadav took to his X handle to congratulate Tegbir.

Tegbir Singh, 5 climbs Mt Kilimanjaro (ETV Bharat Photo)

Rupnagar (Punjab): A five-year-old boy from Punjab's Ropar district has created a record of being the youngest from Asia to climb Mount Kilimanjaro, the highest peak in Africa, located in Tanzania at 19,340 feet.

Tegbir Singh (5) broke the record set by Serbia's Oganjen Zivkovic, who had climbed Mt Kilimanjaro at the age of five on August 6 last year. According to the world's portal link for trekking Mount Kilimanjaro, Tegbir is the youngest person in Asia to achieve this feat.

Tegbir has attributed his success to his trainer Bikramjit Singh Ghuman, a retired handball coach. Family members said the boy had put a lot of hard work in this journey. Preparations started a year ago and to combat altitude sickness, the child was made to do exercises to increase his heart and lung capacity. He was taken on trekking to many places after which, plans to climb the highest peak was taken.

Tegbir's father said his son was preparing for this journey for the last one year. "During which, Tegbir did different types of exercises and breathing techniques to combat the low oxygen levels. His feat at such a young age, has made the family proud and brought fame to the city," he said.

Tegbir started his journey to Mt Kilimanjaro on August 18 and on August 23, he reached Uhuru, the highest peak of the mountain, on foot.

DGP Gaurav Yadav congratulated Tegbir for his achievement on social media. The DGP wrote that Tegbir's determination and resilience are an inspiration to all. His achievement will inspire others to move forward, he added.

"Proud of Teghbir Singh, 5-yr-old from #Ropar, #Punjab for becoming the youngest #Asian to conquer Mount #Kilimanjaro! His determination & resilience are an inspiration to us all. May his achievements motivate others to push beyond their limits & strive for greatness! #Inspiration," Yadav tweeted.

