Bengaluru: 5-Year-Old Boy Drowns In Pit Of Under-Construction Building

Image of the pit in which the boy drowned ( ETV Bharat )

Bengaluru: A five-year-old boy died after falling into a pit at an under-construction building in the eastern part of the city on Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place in the jurisdiction of the Kadugodi Police Station area of Bengaluru where the boy was playing with his friends.

Police have filed an FIR against the owner of the building, namely Sunil, following the complaint by the child's mother. A notice had also been against him asking him to appear for trial in court.

She alleged that construction work for a milk dairy was underway near their home at the Kannamnagala Grama Panchayat, and a 5-foot-deep and broad pit was dug to install a lift to the structure.