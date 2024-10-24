Bengaluru: 5-Year-Old Boy Drowns In Pit Of Under-Construction Building

Bengaluru: A five-year-old boy died after falling into a pit at an under-construction building in the eastern part of the city on Wednesday, police said.
The incident took place in the jurisdiction of the Kadugodi Police Station area of Bengaluru where the boy was playing with his friends.
Police have filed an FIR against the owner of the building, namely Sunil, following the complaint by the child's mother. A notice had also been against him asking him to appear for trial in court.
She alleged that construction work for a milk dairy was underway near their home at the Kannamnagala Grama Panchayat, and a 5-foot-deep and broad pit was dug to install a lift to the structure.
“My son died due to the negligence of the building owner,” she said.
Locals also alleged that the building was being constructed without any safety measures. “The hole was filled with rainwater, which led to his death due to drowning. The owner built a barrier around the hole after the protest following the boy's death. If these precautionary measures had been taken earlier, the death would not have happened," said a resident.
The locals rescued the boy following the information from his friends and admitted him to the hospital. However, doctors declared him dead.
