5 tourists trapped for 7 hours in Lahaul Spiti avalanche, rescued by locals

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 60 minutes ago

5 tourists trapped for 7 hours in Lahaul avalanche, rescued by locals

The five tourists were rescued by locals with the help of ladders. Lahaul Spiti Deputy Commissioner Rahul Kumar has asked people to be cautious as the present weather condition increases chances of avalanches.

Lahaul Spiti (Himachal Pradesh): Five tourists remained trapped inside an avalanche for seven hours in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul Spiti on Friday.

Even though the weather conditions improved after the continuous rains and snowfall, an iceberg slid from the hills near the temple, located three km away from Udaipur side, leaving five persons trapped. Due to absence of mobile signal, the tourists were unable to contact anyone. After remaining trapped for seven hours, they finally managed to catch mobile phone signal and contacted people in Udaipur for help.

Local people reached near the avalanche and with the help of ladders, pulled the tourists to the other side of the road. Among the stranded tourists include two from Salagra and three from Ghari village of Mayad Valley.

Several roads have been closed due to avalanches and landslides in the district for the last few days. Many tourists who were stranded due to heavy snowfall had to be relocated to hotels in the district.

Although some roads were opened initially, most had to be closed for vehicular traffic due to heavy snowfall and downpour. Also, the road restoration work that was started by BRO in Lahaul valley had to be suspended due to the frequent avalanches.

Along with road blocks, mobile networks have been disrupted and people have been facing power outages. People have been asked to remain alert and inform police in case of any emergency.

Lahaul Spiti Deputy Commissioner Rahul Kumar said that after the sky gets clearer, there is a danger of avalanches so people should travel carefully. The roads of Lahaul valley will be opened for vehicular movement as soon as the situation permits, he added.

Read more

  1. Uttarakhand: Unclimbed Peaks to Be Named After Mountaineers Died in Draupadi Ka Danda Avalanche
  2. Avalanche in Lahaul and Spiti obstructs Chenab's flow; over 650 roads closed in HP due to snow, rain
  3. Russian Skier Dead, 6 Others Rescued as Massive Avalanche Hits J&K's Gulmarg

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Malaysia Airlines MH-370 Disappearance Completes 10 Years: Here Is What We Know Today

Justice B V Nagarathna: Time to Break Glass Ceiling, Women to Strive Ahead

Bus on Roof Called 'Shan-E-PEPSU': Retired Employee's Unique Way to Thank Punjab Roadways

Women's Day 2024: All You Should Know About Menstrual Hygiene

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.