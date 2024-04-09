4 of Family Killed After Being Hit By Trains While Crossing Tracks in Bihar's Siwan

Siwan (Bihar): Four members of a family, including two children, were mowed down by two speeding trains while trying to cross the railway tracks near Lakshmipur railway station under Mairwa police station area in Siwan-Gorakhpur section.

The deceased were returning home after harvesting wheat at a nearby field. While crossing the tracks to reach their house on the other side, they were hit by two trains running simultaneously on the upline and downline tracks.

Railway police, who were informed about the incident rushed to the spot. All four succumbed to their injuries on the spot, police said. The deceased have been identified as Neetu Devi, Simati Devi, Khushi (7) and Dilbahar.

The incident triggered a chaos in the area as locals started protesting against the incident. They have laid the bodies on the middle of the road demanding compensation from the government. They refused to allow post-mortem until the bereaved family gets compensation. Government Railway Police and district administration officials are present at the spot, trying to convince the people.

After the incident, a huge crowd has gathered at the spot. Mudiyari panchayat head Ajay Bhaskar Chauhan reached the spot and consoled the family.

He said, "The house of the victims is near the railway tracks and so crossing the tracks by foot is the only means to commute for them. The accident occurred while the women and children were returning home after working at a nearby field."