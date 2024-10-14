5 Of Family Fall Ill After Eating Chicken Rolls, Pudukottai Food Stall Sealed

Pudukottai: The district food safety department on Monday sealed a food stall in Tamil Nadu's Pudukottai district after a couple and their three children, who ate chicken rolls here, were hospitalised with complaints of vomiting and stomach ache. Also, three kg of spiced chicken curry and four kg of plain chicken curry were seized from the spot.

The food outlet, locally known for selling shawarma, located near Pudukkulam of Pudukottai, had been operating as a night stall for more than four years.

Abdul Hakeem from Dakshinamurthy market area along with his wife, daughter and two sons came to the stall last night and ate chicken rolls. Early this morning, all five family members suffered from vomiting and stomach ache and were rushed to Pudukottai Government Medical College and Hospital for treatment.

On information, a team from Ganesh Nagar police station arrived at the shop and initiated an investigation into the incident.

When contacted, Pudukottai District Food Safety Officer Praveen Kumar said that shop owner, Yusuf, is being interrogated and he has said that the victims did not eat shawarma but chicken rolls.

The District Food Safety Department inspected the shop and seized three kg of spiced chicken curry and another four kg of plain chicken curry from the shop, and destroyed those. After which, they sealed the shop.

Praveen Kumar later told media, "Five family members who ate chicken rolls at this shop are suffering from diarrhea and vomiting and are presently being treated at the Pudukottai Government Medical College Hospital. Sale of shawarma has been banned in Pudukottai district for two years. Action is being taken against the violators."

Kumar further said that during the ongoing festive season, the sweet makers have been instructed not to add excessive amount of colours and chemicals. "We have been checking the late-night fast food outlets from time to time," he added.