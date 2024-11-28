5 Women Killed Over 11 Days Across 4 States: Arrest Of Serial Killer In Gujarat Reveals Mind Chilling Details

Ahmedabad: Mind-chilling details of at least five murders over 11 days were revealed following the arrest by Valsad Police of a serial killer for the rape and murder of a girl committed on November 14.

Gujarat police confirmed that the accused, identified as Rahul Jat alias Bholu Karmaveer Ishwar Jat (29) a resident of Rohtak in Haryana, has admitted to killing five people within 11 days. Rahul Singh, a handicapped person was under the radar of Valsad Police for the rape and murder of a 19-year-old girl in Motiwada.

"Upon further investigation, the accused had revealed that he had committed a total of five murders in West Bengal, Karnataka, Telangana and Gujarat," as per officials.

The Criminal Journey

Rahul, who contracted polio at the age of five, suffers from a disability in his left leg. Despite his physical limitation, he turned it into a tool for committing heinous crimes. Before his recent murder spree, Rahul was involved in truck theft and arms transportation cases across Rajasthan, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. Arrested by Jodhpur police in 2018-19, he was released from jail on November 14, only to embark on a killing spree.

"When we arrested the accused and interrogated him, he revealed that he had committed a total of five murders after being released from the Jodhpur jail. The latest murder was committed in the Pune-Kanyakumari Express. The victim in this case is still unknown and the police are carrying on the investigation," said Valsad Superintendent (SP) Karanraj Vaghela.

Targeting Vulnerable Women

Rahul’s modus operandi involved targeting lone women on trains. His first murder after release occurred on November 14 when he dragged a 19-year-old woman near Udvada station, Gujarat, into a mango orchard and killed her. Other incidents linked to him include the murder of a woman at Solapur station in Maharashtra, an elderly man on the Kaitar Express near Howrah, a passenger in Karnataka, and a woman on the Pune-Kanyakumari Express. Among his victims was also a Telugu woman murdered near Yadagirigutta railway station.

Breakthrough

The Valsad Police in Gujarat filed an FIR immediately after receiving the information. An investigation team including senior police officials were formed and all nearby railway stations were checked with the help of railway security personnel. The accused was later found travelling in a train to Vapi, from where he was arrested by the police, the SP said.

The accused has been taken on remand for a total of 10 days, the police further added.

"We had presented the accused in court and have taken on remand for a total of 10 days. A committee of two Deputy Superintendents of Police and 5 PIs has been formed to carry out further investigation on the case," the SP said. Further investigation is underway. (With agency inputs).