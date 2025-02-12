ETV Bharat / state

5 More Suspected GBS Cases In Pune; Overall Tally Rises To 197

Pune: The tally of suspected and confirmed Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) cases in Maharashtra's Pune region has reached 197 with the detection of five more patients of the rare nerve disorder, according to health department officials.

The five patients here comprised two fresh cases and three from previous days, an official from the health department said on Tuesday.

"Of the 197 cases, 172 have been diagnosed with GBS. At least 40 patients are from Pune Municipal Corporation areas, 92 from newly added villages in the PMC, 29 from the Pimpri Chinchwad civic limits, 28 from Pune Rural and eight from other districts," a health department release said.