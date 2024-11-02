5 Members Of A Family Including 2 Children Die As Car Overturns In UP's Hathras

Hathras: In a tragic incident, a car carrying eight people from a family overturned on a national highway here on Friday afternoon, killing five including two children and injuring the rest, police said. According to the police, all eight people in the car were Agra residents and were on their way back from a trip to Bulandshahr.

Gaurang Agrawal (10), Nitai Agrawal (5), Chetan Agrawal (1), Sonam Agrawal (40) and Ruby Agrawal (38) died in the accident, Hathras Additional Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Singh said. All injured persons Saurabh Agrawal (40), Dhanvi Agrawal (14) and Anuj Agrawal (42) have been sent to Agra for treatment.

Anuj Kumar Agarwal, a resident of Natrajpuram Colony of Kamala Nagar police station area, runs a hardware shop on Sikandra-Bodla Road. Younger brother Saurabh Agarwal works in a bank in Noida. He lives with his family in Sector 66 of Noida. Saurabh Agarwal came to Agra with his family on Diwali. The family took a bath in the Ganges the next morning, visited Belon Wali Mata and were returning when the accident happened.

According to Saurabh Agrawal, his brother Anuj Agrawal was driving the car with him sitting alongside when it hit the divider, fell into the ditch and overturned. Eyewitnesses said that the people trapped inside the car were taken out by breaking the window of the car using an iron rod.

Circle Officer (Sadabad) Himanshu Mathur said an ambulance was called to take the injured persons to the district hospital. The bodies of all five were cremated late at night at the Balkeshwar Ghat.