5 Maoists Surrender in Mulugu; Attracted By Police Outreach And Rehabilitation Support

Mulugu: In a significant development, five members of the banned CPI Maoist Party from Chhattisgarh have surrendered before Mulugu District Superintendent of Police Shabarish on Monday.

Those who surrendered include Shyamala Rajesh alias Aita, an Area Committee Member (ACM), Kadtilduma alias Sukka, Ukejogi alias Sannu, Badishey Bhima alias Mahesh, Muchaki Jogi alias Lakma

Police Initiative Behind Surrender

SP Shabarish stated that the Maoists decided to give up arms after being influenced by the 'Porukanna Ooru Minna – Mana Ooriki Tirigi Randi' (Village is better than War- Come back to our village)' awareness campaign launched by the Mulugu Police.

The program, along with the rehabilitation schemes offered by the Telangana government, is encouraging extremists to return to the mainstream, the senior police official said.