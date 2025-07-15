5 Maoists Surrender in Mulugu; Attracted By Police Outreach And Rehabilitation Support

Mulugu: In a significant development, five members of the banned CPI Maoist Party from Chhattisgarh have surrendered before Mulugu District Superintendent of Police Shabarish on Monday.
Those who surrendered include Shyamala Rajesh alias Aita, an Area Committee Member (ACM), Kadtilduma alias Sukka, Ukejogi alias Sannu, Badishey Bhima alias Mahesh, Muchaki Jogi alias Lakma
Police Initiative Behind Surrender
SP Shabarish stated that the Maoists decided to give up arms after being influenced by the 'Porukanna Ooru Minna – Mana Ooriki Tirigi Randi' (Village is better than War- Come back to our village)' awareness campaign launched by the Mulugu Police.
The program, along with the rehabilitation schemes offered by the Telangana government, is encouraging extremists to return to the mainstream, the senior police official said.
He also added that to ensure tribal communities can freely access their resources and live without fear, new police camps will be established in the Karreguttala area, which lies on the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border.
Immediate Support Provided
Each of the surrendered individuals received Rs 25,000 as immediate financial assistance, as part of the government's surrender and rehabilitation policy.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on multiple occasions, has asserted that Naxalism will be wiped out of the country before March 2026, and security forces are taking all efforts in this regard.