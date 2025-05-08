ETV Bharat / state

5 Killed, Over 25 Injured After Tractor-Trolley Carrying Wedding Guests Overturns In Rajasthan

More than 30 people including women and children were riding in the trolley. The deceased included a girl child and four women.

5 Killed, Over 25 Injured After Tractor-Trolley With Wedding Guests Overturns In Rajasthan
Published : May 8, 2025 at 3:38 PM IST

Bundi: Five people were killed and 25 others were injured when a tractor-trolley full of wedding guests overturned while trying to save a bike rider in Rajasthan's Bundi on Thursday. The deceased included a girl child and four women. Giving details, Bundi district collector Akshay Godara said the tragedy struck a group of people who were coming to Matunda village near the city.

As soon as the tractor-trolley reached Gendoli, the driver who tried to save the bike rider lost control and overturned. SP Rajendra Kumar Meena said that five people died in the incident and more than 25 people were injured. The police reached the spot and immediately carried out the rescue and took the people buried under the trolley to the hospital. The SP said that the matter is being investigated. All the bodies have been kept in the mortuary.

All the injured are being treated at Bundi Hospital. An injured woman has been referred to Kota due to her critical condition. Family member Dhanraj said a gathering of Bairwa community was to be held in Matunda village. According to custom, a girl was supposed to get married at a gathering in Chautara Ka Kheda village.

A group of people left in the tractor-trolley in the morning to attend the event. On the way, suddenly a bike came in front of the trolley. More than 30 people including women and children were riding in the trolley. According to locals, 8-year-old Kiran, the daughter of a person called Banwari, his wife Jyoti, Shanti Bai, 18-year-old Krishna, and a girl named Komal died in the accident.

