5 Killed as Uncontrolled Dumper Hits Multiple Vehicles in Rajasthan's Dausa

Dausa (Rajasthan): At least five people were killed and 11 others critically injured after an uncontrolled gravel-laden dumper hit a bike rider and several four-wheelers at the bus stand located in Lalsot city.

The incident took place in the Dausa district of Rajasthan on Sunday afternoon. Four individuals, including a girl, died on the spot, and a seriously injured person died on the way to a hospital. Similarly, 11 people suffered severe injuries.

The locals accused the police and had a spat with Lalsot police station in-charge Mahavir Singh following the tragedy in the city. On receiving the information, Congress leader Kamal Meena reached the spot.

According to the police in-charge, Singh, "Five people died in the accident, and 11 others sustained injuries, of which 10 were referred to a better hospital." "Treatment of the remaining one has been underway in the district hospital," Singh added.

The officer further said, "The brakes of the dumper reportedly failed while crossing a valley before entering Lalsot city. Subsequently, the dumper collided with a bus and entered a crowded area of the city, crushing several bike riders, four-wheelers, and pedestrians."

"The accident was so severe that both the legs of a young man were crushed under the dumper, and a crane was called to remove him," Singh added.

Soon after the tragedy, when the policemen started removing the dumper filled with gravel, but PCC member Kamal Meena, who rushed to the spot, and locals stopped the dumper and staged a dharna by sitting in front of it