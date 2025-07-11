ETV Bharat / state

5 Killed After Borewell Truck Falls into 60-Feet Gorge in Chhattisgarh's Kawardha

Kawardha: Five people were killed and five others injured after a borewell truck fell into a 60-feet-deep gorge near Agarpani village under Kukdur police station limits in Chhattisgarh’s Kabirdham district, police said on Friday. The incident is believed to have occurred late Thursday night on the dangerous ghat section along the Pandaria-Bajag road, but came to light on Friday morning when villagers spotted the mangled vehicle and alerted police.



Kabirdham police and rescue teams rushed to the spot and recovered four bodies from the debris. Six others were pulled out alive from under the overturned truck and rushed to the Kukdur Community Health Centre, officials said. “Two of the injured later succumbed during treatment, taking the toll to five,” said DSP Bhupat Singh. The remaining five injured are undergoing treatment.



Officials said the steep and winding road is prone to accidents, especially during monsoon, due to poor visibility and sharp turns. Several fatal incidents have been reported earlier in the same stretch. According to officials, especially during the rainy days, the road turns more dangerous. The official said people become victims of accidents while driving carelessly. Many accidents have happened earlier also at the place where the latest accident happened.