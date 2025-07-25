5 Juveniles Escape From Hyderabad Observation Home, Lapse In Supervision Suspected

Hyderabad: Five juveniles escaped from a government-run observation home in Hyderabad during dinner, highlighting serious negligence in supervision and security.

The inmates, aged between 16 and 17, were facing charges under the POCSO Act and theft. The incident that occurred in Saidabad observation home in Hyderabad’s Jail Garden area on July 21 came to light after a complaint was lodged on Thursday, prompting a police investigation and administrative action against staff for alleged negligence.

According to Saidabad police and juvenile home authorities, the escapees include three boys from Telangana (two from Rangareddy district, one from Nalgonda) and two from Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada. Investigations revealed that one of the boys, who had been denied bail for over a year in a theft case, allegedly masterminded the escape. He reportedly shared his plan with 10–12 fellow inmates and five eventually executed it, an officer of Saidabad police station said.

Police said on the night of the escape, around 95 inmates were in the kitchen area on the ground floor for dinner. Taking advantage of the crowd, some inmates created a distraction, allowing the five boys to slip away. They broke a lock on the upper floor, climbed down from the portico and escaped through the main gate, which was left unguarded, they added.

Following the incident, the observation home Superintendent, Omar lodged a complaint at Saidabad police station. South East Zone DCP S Chaitanya Kumar and Saidabad inspector Bandaru Chandramohan visited the premises for an inspection on Wednesday.

A show-cause notice has been served to the three on-duty supervisors for dereliction of duty and Juvenile Welfare Director Srijana has ordered deployment of additional staff to tighten security at the facility. An officer of Saidabad police station said efforts are underway to trace the absconding juveniles.