5, Including 2 Children, Killed In Collision Between Rajasthan ST Bus And Bolero In Banaskantha

Banaskantha: A tragic accident occurred in Khunia village of Amirgarh, Banaskantha, when a Rajasthan State Transport (ST) bus collided with a Bolero. The impact was so severe that the Bolero was completely mangled, making it extremely difficult to retrieve the victims. Authorities had to use a JCB to extract the bodies.

The accident, which took place on the highway, resulted in the death of five people, including two children and two women, on the spot. The deceased have been identified as Dilip Mughalabhai Khokharia (32), Sundariben Bhagabhai Solanki (60), Mevliben Dilipbhai (28), Rohitbhai Dilipbhai Khokharia (6) and Ritwik Dilipbhai Khokharia (3).

Additionally, around 10 people sustained injuries and were rushed to Palanpur Civil Hospital. Among them, three children suffered serious head injuries and were placed on ventilators before being transferred to Ahmedabad for further treatment.