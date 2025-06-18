5 Family Members Killed in Uttar Pradesh Car Crash

Bulandshahr: As many as five people of the same family were killed when the car they were travelling hit a bridge and overturned in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr on Wednesday. A woman, the lone survivor in the accident, has been rushed to a local community center by the police.

The deceased people were returning to Delhi after attending a wedding ceremony in Badaun. The accident occurred around 5 am near Chandok junction in Jehangirabad Kotwali area of ​​Bulandshahr.

The deceased people have been identified as Oushad Ali, Tanveez, Momina, Jeba alias Nida, and Zainul, all residents of Khairpur Balli, Sahaswan, Badaun. The family members lived in Delhi's Malviya Nagar.

As soon as the news of the accident spread, the police and the fire brigade team reached the site. The fire was brought under control. Tanveer, who received an injury but survived the accident, has been admitted to the hospital.

Jahangirabad Kotwali police inspector Ramphal Singh said the deceased originally hailed from Khairpur Balli of Sahaswan area in ​​Badaun but relocated to Malviya Nagar. "Six people in the car were returning to Delhi after attending a wedding ceremony in Sahaswan. They had reached Chandok Doraha in Jahangirabad Kotwali area when the accident happened," Singh said. SP rural, Tejveer Singh said the driver dozed off and lost control and hit the culvert on the road before overturning into a ditch.