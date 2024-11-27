ETV Bharat / state

Five Persons Including Two Doctors Dead In Accident On Agra-Lucknow Expressway

Sources said when doctors were returning to Saifai, they met with the accident on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway. Two doctors died on the spot.

5 Doctors Killed After Their Speeding Car Collides With Divider On Agra-Lucknow Expressway
Representational image. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Updated : 1 hours ago

Lucknow: As many as five persons, including two doctors, were killed in a road accident on Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Kannauj on Wednesday. The doctors met with the accident after their speeding car collided with a divider on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Kannauj. The doctors, all from Mini PGI Saifai, had gone to Lucknow to attend a wedding. Sources said when they were returning to Saifai by car, they met with the accident on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway. Two doctors died on the spot.

Officials have arrived at the scene and the bodies are being removed from the car. The doctors were pursuing their PG. There are also reports of some others being injured.

CP Pal, principal of Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar Medical College, Kannauj, said," As many as five people were brought dead in the morning. Identification ofdoctors were made from their ID cards. Another doctor who is injured has been sent to Saifai Medical College. The police reached the spot and identified the dead and informed the families of all."

The injured doctor has been identified as Jaiveer Singh. The identification of another deceased could not be done. Meanwhile, upon receiving the information about the accident, the police also arrived at the spot. The university was informed and the families of the deceased doctors have been notified. As soon as the information was received, senior police officers also reached the spot. During the onset of winter, accidents usually happen daily in several districts of Uttar Pradesh due to fog.

Lucknow: As many as five persons, including two doctors, were killed in a road accident on Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Kannauj on Wednesday. The doctors met with the accident after their speeding car collided with a divider on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Kannauj. The doctors, all from Mini PGI Saifai, had gone to Lucknow to attend a wedding. Sources said when they were returning to Saifai by car, they met with the accident on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway. Two doctors died on the spot.

Officials have arrived at the scene and the bodies are being removed from the car. The doctors were pursuing their PG. There are also reports of some others being injured.

CP Pal, principal of Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar Medical College, Kannauj, said," As many as five people were brought dead in the morning. Identification ofdoctors were made from their ID cards. Another doctor who is injured has been sent to Saifai Medical College. The police reached the spot and identified the dead and informed the families of all."

The injured doctor has been identified as Jaiveer Singh. The identification of another deceased could not be done. Meanwhile, upon receiving the information about the accident, the police also arrived at the spot. The university was informed and the families of the deceased doctors have been notified. As soon as the information was received, senior police officers also reached the spot. During the onset of winter, accidents usually happen daily in several districts of Uttar Pradesh due to fog.

Last Updated : 1 hours ago

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

AGRA LUCKNOW EXPRESSWAY5 DOCTORS KILLED IN UTTAR PRADESH

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Could A Water Bottle Obstruct Your Brakes? Dehradun Accident Proves It Can- Know How To Prevent It

Explained - What Is Indictment As Per The US Law?

Menopause; Breaking Silence On The Taboo For Women In India

Kashmiri Sisters Ride The Rainbow To Success In Trout Farming, Harvest 20 Quintals Annually

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.