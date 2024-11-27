Five Persons Including Two Doctors Dead In Accident On Agra-Lucknow Expressway

Lucknow: As many as five persons, including two doctors, were killed in a road accident on Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Kannauj on Wednesday. The doctors met with the accident after their speeding car collided with a divider on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Kannauj. The doctors, all from Mini PGI Saifai, had gone to Lucknow to attend a wedding. Sources said when they were returning to Saifai by car, they met with the accident on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway. Two doctors died on the spot.

Officials have arrived at the scene and the bodies are being removed from the car. The doctors were pursuing their PG. There are also reports of some others being injured.

CP Pal, principal of Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar Medical College, Kannauj, said," As many as five people were brought dead in the morning. Identification ofdoctors were made from their ID cards. Another doctor who is injured has been sent to Saifai Medical College. The police reached the spot and identified the dead and informed the families of all."

The injured doctor has been identified as Jaiveer Singh. The identification of another deceased could not be done. Meanwhile, upon receiving the information about the accident, the police also arrived at the spot. The university was informed and the families of the deceased doctors have been notified. As soon as the information was received, senior police officers also reached the spot. During the onset of winter, accidents usually happen daily in several districts of Uttar Pradesh due to fog.