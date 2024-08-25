AAP Suffers Big Setback in Delhi, Five of Its Councillors Join BJP

New Delhi : Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has suffered a major setback in Delhi. Five AAP councillors have left the party and joined BJP before the upcoming 2025 assembly elections. The councillors who have left AAP include Ram Chandra (Ward No. 28), Pawan Sehrawat (Ward No. 30), Manju Nirmal (Ward No. 180), Mamta Pawan (Ward No. 177) and Sugandha Bidhuri (Ward No. 178).

Ram Chandra has been a former MLA from Bawana of Aam Aadmi Party and he is currently a councilor from ward number 28. It is being told that former minister Rajkumar Anand has an important role in the split of the councilors. During this, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva said, "These five councilors have joined BJP because they are fed up with the corruption and non-working attitude of Aam Aadmi Party. All of them have the same opinion that just like Prime Minister Modi is taking everyone along, in the same way they also want to do the same work for their people in Delhi. We welcome everyone."

On this occasion, Delhi BJP State President Virendra Sachdeva, BJP leader Arvind Singh Lovely, BJP MP Ramveer Singh Bidhuri and Yogendra Chandolia were present.

Understand the party position in MCD: In December 2022, elections were held for 250 seats of Delhi Municipal Corporation. Out of this, Aam Aadmi Party captured power in the corporation by winning 134 seats. About 125 councillors are required for majority. At that time BJP got 104 seats and Congress got only 9 seats. Others bagged 3 seats.

At present, the situation is that one councillor of Congress has joined BJP. Earlier also one councillor of AAP had joined BJP. On Sunday, five councillors of AAP have again joined BJP. Due to this, AAP now has 128 councillors and BJP has 111 councillors.

Apart from this, BJP has 10 aldermen and 7 Lok Sabha MPs and 1 nominated member MLA from Delhi Legislative Assembly. Aam Aadmi Party has 13 nominated MLAs from the Legislative Assembly and 3 Rajya Sabha MPs. If all are added, then BJP has 129 votes and AAP has 144. Hence, the latest switchover will not pose immediate threat to AAP in MCD at the moment.