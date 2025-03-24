Five Children Die Of Cerebral Malaria In Village At Jharkhand's Sahibganj

Sahibganj : Five children have died of cerebral malaria in a week while a dozen others are affected by the disease at Nagar Bhitha village in Mandar block of Sahibganj district.

On Sunday, the village head of Nagar Bhitha informed a Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) worker from Ghatiyaari village of the matter. On being informed, the Deputy Commissioner sent a team of health workers to Nagar Bhitha village. The team collected blood samples of affected children, men and women and gave them medicines.. The team members said the blood samples will be sent to Dumka for testing.



The children who died of the disease are Jeeta Pahariya (2) son of Chandu Pahariya, Vikas Pahariya (5) son of Asna Pahariya, Befre Pahariya (4) son of Gulli Pahariya, Etwari Pahariya (2) son of Biju Pahariya and Sajni Paharin (3) daughter of Somra Pahariya. While the children died from March 12 to 23, the villagers informed the JMM worker of the matter only on Sunday morning. Civil surgeon Praveen Sthaliy said the deaths were caused by cerebral malaria. "A team of health workers is camping in the village. On Monday, medical officers will reach the village and take stock of the situated. The nearby villages too will be inspected," he said.

The symptoms of Cerebral malaria are headache, vomiting, diarrhea and unconsciousnes. The health team said it has collected blood samples of 32 women, men and children from Nagar Bhitha and sent it to Dumka for testing. The health team comprises CHO Ravi Kumar Jatav, Nitin Chaturvedi, MPW Doman Mandal, Dinesh Kumar, BPM Aman Bhart and Shanti Lata Hembra. Cerebral malaria, a severe neurological complication of malaria caused by Plasmodium falciparum, is characterized by coma and other neurological impairments, often leading to high mortality if not treated promptly.