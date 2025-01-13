ETV Bharat / state

5 Bangladeshis Arrested For 'Illegally' Living In Sonarpur For Over A Year

Sonarpur: Five Bangladeshis, who had been illegally living in India, were arrested from Sonarpur in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas, police said on Monday. They were produced before the Baruipur court today.

Acting on a tip-off, the Sonarpur Police team nabbed the five from Baikunthpur area on Sunday night. The police are investigating as to how and why they entered India.

According to the police, these men had been living in a rented house in Baikunthpur area of ​​Sonarpur for more than a year. They did not interact with the residents of the area resulting which, the neighbours did not know much about them. However, the owner of the house where they lived is absconding and police are searching for him.

Police said the five worked as labourers in a garment manufacturing unit and had illegally entered India in July 2024.