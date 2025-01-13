ETV Bharat / state

5 Bangladeshis Arrested For 'Illegally' Living In Sonarpur For Over A Year

Five Bangladeshis had been staying in a rented accommodation in Sonarpur for more than a year and the house owner is absconding.

5 Bangladeshis Arrested For 'Illegally' Living In Sonarpur For Over A Year
Representational Picture (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 13, 2025, 6:07 PM IST

Sonarpur: Five Bangladeshis, who had been illegally living in India, were arrested from Sonarpur in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas, police said on Monday. They were produced before the Baruipur court today.

Acting on a tip-off, the Sonarpur Police team nabbed the five from Baikunthpur area on Sunday night. The police are investigating as to how and why they entered India.

According to the police, these men had been living in a rented house in Baikunthpur area of ​​Sonarpur for more than a year. They did not interact with the residents of the area resulting which, the neighbours did not know much about them. However, the owner of the house where they lived is absconding and police are searching for him.

Police said the five worked as labourers in a garment manufacturing unit and had illegally entered India in July 2024.

Baruipur Police District SP Palash Chandra Dhali said it is being investigated as to whether those arrested were involved in any anti-social activities after coming here.

The accused have been identified as Tushar Ahmed, Ismail Hossain, Samidul Islam, Mohammad Shamim and Mohammad Jalil. Among them, Jalil entered India without any documents.

All were residents of Dhaka, Kustia, Barisal and Laxmipur areas of Bangladesh. Bangladeshi SIM cards were recovered from them, police said.

It has also been found that they were making fake Aadhaar cards and one of the accused has a complaint registered against him in Bangladesh, they added.

Read more

  1. Maharashtra ATS Arrests Over Dozen Bangladeshi Nationals For Illegal Stay
  2. Six Bangladeshi Infiltrators Held In Assam Pushed

Sonarpur: Five Bangladeshis, who had been illegally living in India, were arrested from Sonarpur in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas, police said on Monday. They were produced before the Baruipur court today.

Acting on a tip-off, the Sonarpur Police team nabbed the five from Baikunthpur area on Sunday night. The police are investigating as to how and why they entered India.

According to the police, these men had been living in a rented house in Baikunthpur area of ​​Sonarpur for more than a year. They did not interact with the residents of the area resulting which, the neighbours did not know much about them. However, the owner of the house where they lived is absconding and police are searching for him.

Police said the five worked as labourers in a garment manufacturing unit and had illegally entered India in July 2024.

Baruipur Police District SP Palash Chandra Dhali said it is being investigated as to whether those arrested were involved in any anti-social activities after coming here.

The accused have been identified as Tushar Ahmed, Ismail Hossain, Samidul Islam, Mohammad Shamim and Mohammad Jalil. Among them, Jalil entered India without any documents.

All were residents of Dhaka, Kustia, Barisal and Laxmipur areas of Bangladesh. Bangladeshi SIM cards were recovered from them, police said.

It has also been found that they were making fake Aadhaar cards and one of the accused has a complaint registered against him in Bangladesh, they added.

Read more

  1. Maharashtra ATS Arrests Over Dozen Bangladeshi Nationals For Illegal Stay
  2. Six Bangladeshi Infiltrators Held In Assam Pushed

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BANGLADESHIS ARRESTEDBANGLADESHISILLEGALLY LIVING IN INDIABANGLADESHI IMMIGRANTS ARRESTED

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Kashmir Is Freezing But Why Is the Snow In Valley Melting Then? Expert Answers

TN CM Stalin Announces $1-Million Prize For Deciphering Indus Script

Exclusive | Adding Different Types Of Variations To His Bowling Has Helped Bumrah Get Wickets; Opines His Childhood Coach Kishor Trivedi

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.