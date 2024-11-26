ETV Bharat / state

5 Awarded Life Term For Murdering Odisha RTI Activist

Berhampur: Nov 25 (PTI) A court in Odisha’s Ganjam district on Monday sentenced five people to life imprisonment after convicting them for the murder of a Right to Information (RTI) activist in Kandhamal district’s Baliguda town about five years ago.

District and Session Court judge Rupashree Choudhury pronounced the judgment after examining 22 witnesses.

The convicts were involved in the murder of Abhimanyu Panda (46) of Baliguda on December 10, 2019.

Though the incident occurred at Baliguda in Kandhamal district, the trial of the case was held here with the direction of the high court.

The victim's family had requested the High Court to transfer the trial of the case to Berhampur.