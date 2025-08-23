Five Held For Duping American Citizens With Promise Of Low Interest, No Credit Score Loans In Udaipur

Udaipur: Hiranmagari police in Udaipur city arrested five persons for duping citizens of USA by offering them loans without any credit score.

The accused, identified as Kuldeep, son of Manoj Bhai Patel, Anand, son of Vitthal Bhai, Etendra Babu Pandey, son of Archit, Mahendra Singh Tomar, son of Suraj Singh and Rajendra Singh, son of Asu ran a call centre from where they contacted people in the USA.

The call centre, located at Krishnagan Apartments in Sector 3, was raided by a team of police under teh and the five arrested from the spot, said Bharat Yogi of Hiranmagari police station.

Police said the accused used a mobile app having phone numbers of American citizens. They promised loans at affordable rates even to people with poor credit rating. They called up their victims and asked them to deposit a certain sum in a bank account promising to sanction loans at attractive interest rates, said police. The accused offered loans with minimal or no documents and duped them.

Yogi said six laptops, 10 mobile phones, five headphones and other electronic items were recovered from the accused. A case has been registered under relevant sections of BNS and IT Act against the accused, he said.