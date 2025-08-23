ETV Bharat / state

Five Held For Duping American Citizens With Promise Of Low Interest, No Credit Score Loans In Udaipur

The accused used a mobile app having phone numbers of American citizens and sought money for granting the loans.

Hiranmagari police in Udaipur city arrested five persons for duping citizens of USA by offering them loans without any credit score.
Mobile phones and other items recovered from the accused (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 23, 2025 at 6:01 PM IST

1 Min Read

Udaipur: Hiranmagari police in Udaipur city arrested five persons for duping citizens of USA by offering them loans without any credit score.

The accused, identified as Kuldeep, son of Manoj Bhai Patel, Anand, son of Vitthal Bhai, Etendra Babu Pandey, son of Archit, Mahendra Singh Tomar, son of Suraj Singh and Rajendra Singh, son of Asu ran a call centre from where they contacted people in the USA.

The call centre, located at Krishnagan Apartments in Sector 3, was raided by a team of police under teh and the five arrested from the spot, said Bharat Yogi of Hiranmagari police station.

Police said the accused used a mobile app having phone numbers of American citizens. They promised loans at affordable rates even to people with poor credit rating. They called up their victims and asked them to deposit a certain sum in a bank account promising to sanction loans at attractive interest rates, said police. The accused offered loans with minimal or no documents and duped them.

Yogi said six laptops, 10 mobile phones, five headphones and other electronic items were recovered from the accused. A case has been registered under relevant sections of BNS and IT Act against the accused, he said.

Also Read

Gang of Cyber Cheats Targeting US, Canadian Residents Busted

Udaipur: Hiranmagari police in Udaipur city arrested five persons for duping citizens of USA by offering them loans without any credit score.

The accused, identified as Kuldeep, son of Manoj Bhai Patel, Anand, son of Vitthal Bhai, Etendra Babu Pandey, son of Archit, Mahendra Singh Tomar, son of Suraj Singh and Rajendra Singh, son of Asu ran a call centre from where they contacted people in the USA.

The call centre, located at Krishnagan Apartments in Sector 3, was raided by a team of police under teh and the five arrested from the spot, said Bharat Yogi of Hiranmagari police station.

Police said the accused used a mobile app having phone numbers of American citizens. They promised loans at affordable rates even to people with poor credit rating. They called up their victims and asked them to deposit a certain sum in a bank account promising to sanction loans at attractive interest rates, said police. The accused offered loans with minimal or no documents and duped them.

Yogi said six laptops, 10 mobile phones, five headphones and other electronic items were recovered from the accused. A case has been registered under relevant sections of BNS and IT Act against the accused, he said.

Also Read

Gang of Cyber Cheats Targeting US, Canadian Residents Busted

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

5 FRAUD ACCUSED ARRESTEDFAKE CALL CENTER BUSTED IN UDAIPURFAKE CALL CENTREUDAIPUR

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

From Raigarh to Everest: A Young Man's Environmental Crusade on Two Wheels

Sowing Seeds Of Self-Reliance Samastipur's Organic Farming Icon Anju Kumari Makes Way To Rashtrapati Bhavan

'Horse Of Hunger' Rides To Srinagar Raj Bhawan With A Plea For Survival

Gulab Jamun Fed To Donkey For Rain In Rajasthan Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.