Chennai Book Fair: Over 950 Stalls, Special Sections For Visually Challenged, And Trans Authors

Chennai: The 48th edition of the Chennai Book Fair is currently underway at the YMCA ground in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. Organised by the Booksellers and Publishers Association of South India (BAPASI), the fair, which opened on December 27, is expected to run until January 12.

"Over eight lakh readers have visited so far," said BAPASI General Secretary S K Murugan, adding that they expect sales to surpass Rs 30 crores this year, up from Rs 20 crores in 2024.

The fair features around 950 stalls, showcasing a variety of books across genres, including literature, children's books and academic texts. "We have allocated the first two stalls for the visually challenged, and we have ensured that their books are available for everyone," Murugan explained. Special stalls highlight books written by trans authors, with Ghace Bhanu of Thirunangai Publication noting, "Young readers are more interested in reading about trans people."