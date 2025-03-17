47% Of Waqf Encroachment Cases Resolved, But Legal Delays Persist in Karnataka, Says Minister Zameer Khan

Bengaluru: Karnataka Housing, Waqf, and Minority Welfare Minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan said the state's Waqf Board is dealing with widespread encroachments on its registered properties, with 4,108 cases filed across various districts.

The encroachments involve those on mosques, dargahs, qabristans, ashurkhanas, idgahs, and other properties that serve religious, educational, and social purposes.Replying to a question in the Legislative Council , the minister said the state has 47,634 Waqf properties. Over the last five years, the government has allocated Rs 528 crore in grants to the Waqf Board, with annual allocations varying from Rs 87 crore in 2020-21 to Rs 127 crore in 2023-24.

Of the total encroachment cases, 1,935 have been resolved, accounting for approximately 47% of the cases filed. Additionally, 371 acres of encroached Waqf land have been reclaimed. However, legal and administrative hurdles persist, with 2,173 cases still pending with the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) or enquiry officer, and 76 cases stuck in various courts.



Waqf Land Controversy and Farmers in Karnataka



The Waqf land dispute in Karnataka escalated in late 2024 when the Waqf Board claimed ownership of lands cultivated by farmers for generations. This led to protests, particularly in Honawad village of Vijayapura district, where eviction notices were issued to farmers, stating that 1,500 acres of their ancestral land had been declared Waqf property. Following widespread concern, the government acknowledged an error, clarifying that only 11 acres belonged to the Waqf Board and withdrew the incorrect notices.



In Vijayapura, 388 cases related to Waqf encroachment were filed, but only two resulted in successful evictions. In Gadag district, 315 farmers involved in legal battles over Waqf land claims were able to reclaim their lands. However, official data shows that only eight encroachment cases were filed in the district, with no evictions recorded.



High Encroachment Areas and Legal Challenges



Kalaburagi has the highest number of encroachment cases, with 562 cases filed, followed by Bengaluru Urban (418), Vijayapura (388), Bidar (309), and Bellary (274). Kalaburagi has also made notable progress in case resolution, with 394 cases settled. Tumakuru recorded the highest disposal rate, resolving 242 out of 284 cases (85%). Despite these figures, implementation remains a challenge, with only 179 cases effectively executed.



The Karnataka Waqf Tribunal is handling a backlog of cases, with 112 still pending. Districts such as Vijayapura (224 cases), Tumakuru (221), and Bidar (91) have the highest tribunal involvement. Additionally, 1,485 cases have been referred to the Waqf officer for possession, but enforcement has been slow, particularly in Bengaluru Urban, Bidar, and Yadgir.



Encroachments and Legal Disputes



Encroachments and legal disputes have significantly contributed to the reduction of Waqf land. In 2012, the Karnataka State Minorities Commission reported that approximately 27,000 acres of Waqf land had been misappropriated or illegally allocated, involving politicians and board members colluding with real estate entities. The estimated value of the misappropriated land was Rs 2 lakh crore at the time.



While progress has been made in resolving some cases, the slow pace of legal proceedings and enforcement measures continues to hinder the reclamation of Waqf properties. Authorities face ongoing challenges in ensuring the protection and proper management of Waqf lands in Karnataka.



