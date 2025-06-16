ETV Bharat / state

46 Trainees Graduate As SSB Sub-Inspectors; Top Awards Go To Uttarakhand's Sunil Singh

Srinagar Garhwal: The 26th Sub-Inspector Direct Recruitment Course Convocation was held on June 16 at the Centralised Training Centre, Sashastra Seema Bal, Srinagar Garhwal. On the occasion, 46 trainees took oath to serve the nation as Sub-Inspectors after completing intensive training. These trainees included 13 from Uttar Pradesh, 10 from Haryana, eight from Rajasthan, four from Uttarakhand, four from Bihar, two each from Delhi and Himachal Pradesh and one each from Manipur, Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir.

This batch includes 40 graduates and six postgraduate degree holders. In the convocation parade, the trainees were administered the oath of office and secrecy by Training Officer Arun Byala (Deputy Commandant). The chief guest of the ceremony, Director General of Sashastra Seema Bal Amrit Mohan Prasad (IPS), addressed the trainees.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that during the training period, every effort was made to make them the best physically, mentally and intellectually. The course included a total of 42 subjects, including yoga, swimming, horse riding, motor driving, self-defence, drill, weapons training, firing, map reading, disaster and border management, financial management, legal information and first aid.

He expressed confidence that all the trainees will imbibe the basic mantra of the Sashastra Seema Bal Rashtra Surakshaya Krit Sankalposti and serve the nation with loyalty, dedication and honesty and will play an important role in keeping the country's borders safe. The chief guest also thanked Deputy Inspector General of the Centralised Training Centre, Subhash Chand Negi, along with all the training officers, training team and support staff for this successful event.