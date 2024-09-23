ETV Bharat / state

4,500 Phones Tapped In 15 Days: New Revelations Surface In Telangana Phone Tapping Case

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

In fresh revelations in the sensational Telangana Phone Tapping case, during a bail hearing for Mekala Thirupatanna, the fourth accused in the case at the Telangana High Court on Saturday, Public Prosecutor claimed that the taps occurred between November 15-30, coinciding with the election period, affecting networks such as BSNL, Vodafone, and Jio saying the Special Intelligence Branch (SIB) allegedly tapped over 4,500 phones simultaneously within just 15 days.

Hyderabad (Telangana): In fresh shocking revelations in the Telangana phone tapping case, the Special Intelligence Branch (SIB) allegedly tapped over 4,500 phones simultaneously within just 15 days.

The shocking disclosure came during a bail hearing for Mekala Thirupatanna, the fourth accused in the case, at the High Court on Saturday. According to the public prosecutor, the taps occurred between November 15-30, coinciding with the election period, affecting networks such as BSNL, Vodafone, and Jio.

In a dramatic twist, the accused claimed to have destroyed tapping data for hundreds of phones on Airtel’s network. Police investigations have unearthed 340 GB of extracted data, allegedly containing phone conversations of various political leaders and businessmen, including prominent figures like present Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

Supplementary Chargesheet Expected Soon

While the Hyderabad Police have already filed an initial charge sheet, they are preparing to submit a supplementary one in the coming days. Authorities are working to extradite key accused Prabhakar Rao and Shravan Rao from abroad, with the CBI requesting a red corner notice from Interpol to facilitate their deportation. The police expect to extract more details on the illegal tapping operations once the accused are apprehended, allowing them to complete their investigation and file the updated charge sheet.

