4500 Brij University Students Fail In Revised Results Based On NEP Rules

Bharatpur: About 4,500 first-year students of Maharaja Surajmal Brij University in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur failed in one or more subjects after the University administration revised evaluation criteria based on the New Education Policy (NEP) rules. The university initially passed these students based on old regulations in September 2024 (first semester), but now declared them failed in the April 2025 first-year final results. Admitting that about 20 percent of first-year students were affected, the university asked students to apply for re-evaluation by June 5.

University’s Controller of Examinations, Dr. Farbat Singh, said that the mistake stemmed from a misinterpretation of the new education policy requiring separate minimum marks of 40 percent in both practical and theory exams, unlike the previous regulation of 36 percent in overall marks. “Internal marks now only count if students achieve the 40 percent minimum marks in both practical and theory exams. The university revised the results according to the New Education Policy after realising the error, causing the failures and backlogs,” said Singh.

Students are criticising the error as administrative negligence resulting from a lack of clear guidelines before implementing the new system.

A BSc first-year student from Master Adityendra College, affiliated with the university, said that the error is beyond evaluation criteria. He said he passed in English in the first semester, and the final results have marked him absent in the same subject.

Singh added that the initial misinterpretation led to combining theory and practical marks. The university later re-evaluated Semester-1 results based on separate theory and practical scores, resulting in many students failing.

Students in various affiliated colleges are protesting the University’s fault. Recently, students in the Deeg district submitted a memorandum to the Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) complaining about the errors of the University.