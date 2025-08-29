43,500 Miniature Ganesha Idols in 30 Years: Maharashtra Artist's Rare Devotion to Craft and Faith

Nashik: An idol-maker from Sinnar taluka of Maharashtra's Nashik is in the news for making an astonishing 43,500 unique miniature Ganesha idols over a span of 30 years.

Painter Sanjay Kshatriya's passion for his craft propels him to make idols, which are no larger than a few inches. He happily chose the difficult mode of idol-making with the help of his wife, Vandana, and their two daughters, Pooja and Akshada.

What sets Kshatriya’s work apart is not just the volume but the sheer artistry of each idol. From idols as small as a quarter of an inch to six inches, each piece is a testament to his sheer dedication and love for his craft.

Sanjay Kshatriya happily chose the difficult mode of idol-making. (ETV Bharat)

Some idols have three faces and others five. What began as a humble experiment, a thousand three-inch idols made with whitening powder and gum, soon became an obsession. Soon, people started going to his house, admiring his work and encouraging him to continue.

"Ganesha is more than just a deity to e. He is a constant source of inspiration. Despite the financial struggles of running a household, Ganesha has always provided the strength to continue my work," said Kshatriya.

His family members, too, share in his passion, spending hours each day on this rigorous work. They not only make miniature idols but also create incredible replicas of architectural wonders, including the Siddhivinayak temple, the Akshardham temple crafted from cotton, and the Taj Mahal. Besides, a large Maha Ganesh idol created from 11,000 miniature Ganesh idols stands as one of his crowning achievements.

The idol maker's collection is of varied shapes and sizes. (ETV Bharat)

His dedication hasn’t gone unnoticed. Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan became a fan of Kshatriya’s work. He has even sent a personal letter of appreciation for his craftsmanship. Kshatriya is not the one to rest on his laurels and has set a personal goal to craft 51,000 miniature idols. "Making miniature Ganesh idols is more difficult than creating larger ones. My love for the craft is growing with time," he added.