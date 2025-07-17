420 Schools Running Illegally In Mumbai, Maharashtra Education Minister Admits

Mumbai: A total of 420 schools are running illegally in Maharashtra capital Mumbai of which 103 have been penalised and 47 have been permanently shut, Education Minister Dadaji Bhuse has said.

Bhuse was replying to a question by Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Bhaskar Jadhav in the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday. The Minister said that of the 420 schools in Mumbai division running unauthorisedly, cases have been registered with the police against 126 schools. The remaining cases are under investigation, he added.

The Education Minister informed the house that a total of 1057 private and unaided schools are running in the Mumbai Municipal Corporation area. Out of these, 218 schools have not been re-accredited, he said.

The government was serious about illegal schools running in the capital, he said while replying to UBT leader Bhaskar Jadhav, who sought information about the action being taken against such schools in the state.

In a written reply to Jadhav's question, Education Minister Bhuse said, "The government takes action against such schools from time to time. Necessary action has been taken against the schools which are found to be unauthorized during the investigation. Also, efforts are being made to ensure that the students do not suffer any educational loss."

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Yogesh Sagar raised a question on fee hike in schools, forcing students to buy uniforms, notebooks, books and school supplies. He alleged that some schools in the state increase fees by 20 to 25 percent every two years without the consent of the parents amid apathy by the government.

Responding to the issue, Education Minister Bhuse said the government has issued instructions to the concerned officials in this regard.

He made it clear that fees can be increased only up to a maximum of 15 percent every two years. If schools do not follow this order, action will be taken against them, he warned.

“No school in the state can force students to buy uniforms, notebooks, books or materials from any shop,” he further said. Bhuse said the state government will soon announce separate regulations for the purchase of school supplies.

"Students and parents should be allowed to purchase materials from wherever they want. If any such thing is noticed, an inquiry will be conducted against that school and strict action will be taken."