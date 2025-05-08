ETV Bharat / state

42-Year-Old Woman Tested Positive For Nipah In Kerala’s Malappuram

Kozhikkode: A woman admitted to a hospital in Malappuram district of Kerala has been suspected to be infected with the Nipah virus, officials said.

The 42-year-old from Valanchery was received at Perinthalmanna Hospital in a critical condition. She had typical symptoms such as fever, cough, and breathing difficulties. After this, her samples were sent for testing, which confirmed Nipah infection.

Initial test reports received yesterday were negative, but the National Institute of Virology (NIV) Pune confirmed the presence of the virus.

Following the confirmation by NIV, State Health Minister Veena George arrived in Malappuram and chaired an emergency meeting with health department officials. She directed the officials to start the contact tracing of the patient.

Officials reported that the family of the woman had been experiencing fever for the past few days, so their samples were also sent for testing. They also claimed that the woman’s household pets had recently died, but the source of the infection has not yet been identified.