42 Tin Shed Homes Reduced To Ashes In Devastating Fire in Tirupur

Tirupur: As many as tin shed homes were reduced to ashes after nine LPG cylinders exploded one after the other at Puliyam Thottam area of MGR Nagar near Tirupur Government College Road.
The houses belonged to Sara Devi, who had rented them out to daily wage labourers and their families. The incident occurred at around 2:45 pm on Wednesday when fire broke out in one of the houses. A cooking gas cylinder in the house then exploded with a loud noise within a few seconds. As the fire spread to the nearby houses, 9 cooking gas cylinders in those houses also exploded one after the other.
The neighbors immediately informed fire department and the police. On receiving information, the Tiruppur South and North fire department personnel rushed to the spot and struggled for half an hour to bring the fire under control.
Most things including clothes, food items, school and college certificates, beds, bureaus, and cooking utensils kept in the houses were destroyed in the fire. As the 42 families stood in the middle of the street with tears, people requested the government to provide them immediate relief assistance.
Tiruppur North police have registered a case and are investigating the incident. The police also questioned the owner who had built 42 small houses using tin sheds and rented them out.
Also Read
100 Residents Evacuated After Massive Fire Breaks Out In Noida Four-Storey Building