40,000 Pilgrims Visit Mata Vaishno Devi Daily, Specially-Abled To Get Services Free: Shrine Board

Jammu: As the cave shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi prepares to welcome pilgrims during Chaitri Navratri beginning March 30, the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) has announced that persons with disabilities will receive various free services to facilitate their pilgrimage to the temple in the Katra belt of Jammu and Kashmir.

The board said that nearly 40,000 devotees pay obeisance daily at the shrine in the Trikuta hills of Reasi district. "In recent days, there has been a significant increase in the number of pilgrims. Nearly 40,000 pilgrims visit the Mata Vaishno Devi temple daily, with numbers rising even further on weekends," Anshul Garg, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of SMVDSB, said.

He further said that this trend is expected to rise during the upcoming Navratri season. The CEO said that many decisions have been taken under the leadership of the honorable Chairman of the Mata Vaishno Devi Board, Shri Manoj Sinha Ji, to accommodate this influx.

"We are making efforts to introduce several facilities to ensure a smooth and convenient pilgrimage during the upcoming Navratras," he said. Garg also highlighted that around 95 per cent of pilgrims follow the traditional pilgrimage route.

"In light of this, the board has launched several initiatives for the traditional pilgrimage route, including expanding and adding accommodation, resting, and langar facilities," he said. Regarding facilities, the CEO announced that free slots for Attka aarti at Bhawan and Garbhjoon aarti at Adhkuwari will be reserved for divyang pilgrims from Chaitra Navratri onwards.

"A series of initiatives have recently been introduced for divyang pilgrims, including a dedicated quota in helicopter bookings and free battery car services," he added.