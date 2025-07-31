ETV Bharat / state

400 Kg Hydroponic Ganja Recovered From Woman's Luggage At Hyderabad Airport

The value of the ganja is estimated to be Rs 40 crore.

Representational Image (IANS)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 31, 2025 at 7:58 AM IST

Hyderabad: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday recovered 400 kg of hydroponic ganja from the luggage of a woman passenger at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here, an official release said.

The value of the ganja is estimated to be Rs 40 crore, the release issued by the NCB said.

Acting on intelligence outputs, NCB officials intercepted the woman passenger and seized 400 kg of the contraband from her two check-in bags, it said.

Investigation revealed that the woman procured the contraband from Bangkok and returned to India via Dubai to avoid suspicion, as there have been many instances where hydroponic ganja has been recovered from passengers coming directly from Bangkok to various Indian airports, the NCB said.

Further investigation is underway to identify the woman's links in Thailand and also in India, it said. Meanwhile, Telangana's elite anti-drug task force EAGLE (Elite Action Group for Law Enforcement) on Tuesday busted an inter-state cannabis smuggling racket on the outskirts of Hyderabad, following the arrest of three suspects and seizure of nearly 1000 kg of cannabis.

The value of the seized contraband, weighing 935.6 kg, is estimated at nearly Rs five crore. Three suspected drug peddlers were nabbed following a raid at Batasingaram fruit market.

