40 Years Of Hardwork And 1 Lakh Trees: Jajpur's 'Tree Man' On A Mission To Reverse Climate Change Effects

Jajpur: At a time when the world is battling the ill-effects of climate change, Gunthiram Jena of Uasahi in Basudevpur panchayat of Jajpur is trying his best to address the issue.

Gunthiram, a daily wager, has been planting trees for the last 40 years. With his relentless efforts and undaunted perseverance, Gunthiram has planted over one lakh trees and turned acres of land into green pastures in the district. Popularly known as the 'Tree man', he is now 60 years old. His work has not changed his economic status. Still a daily wager, Gunthiram resides in a little thatched hut with his wife and three daughters. He works as a daily wager to sustain his family and devotes whatever time he gets everyday outside of work to planting trees.

Gunthiram working at a field near his village (ETV Bharat)

Gunthiram gets up early in the morning and heads out to a patch of government land carrying manure, seeds and a spade. He has been doing so tirelessly for the last over 40 years. With the objective of keeping the surroundings green on his mind, Gunthiram plants the trees without any assistance, either from the government or from some NGO. He has created forests not only in his own panchayat but also neighbouring ones like Markandpur, Similia and Bichirpur. He mostly plants banyan, neem and peepul trees around village ponds, roads and on large patches of empty and barren land.

Gunthiram checking on his trees near his village (ETV Bharat)

The 1999 super cyclone had taken a toll on the green cover of Odisha and Gunthiram has been able to compensate for the loss, at least in Jajpur district. Gunthiram said he started planting trees at the age of 20 in Similia, Markandpur, Basudevpur and Bichirpur panchayats. "The government did not give me a house. But no matter how hard life has been, I plant trees as it is my passion," he said. Gunthiram checks on the trees he has planted and leaves for work. He returns in the evening and selects patches of land where he can plant trees the next day.

Gunthiram said his eldest daughter is married but raising up the other two remains a challenge. "I got my daughter married with a lot of difficulty," he said. While the 60-year-old may not be complaining of lack of support, his family wishes a house under the government scheme for which he had applied a long time back. Gunthiram, like scores of others eligible for government's housing scheme, has been to the block office but has not been able to secure a concrete dwelling for his family. Gunthiram said he carries water for over 1 km from his house to save his trees during scorching summers. "I urge everyone to plant trees," he said.

Trees planted by Gunthiram near his village (ETV Bharat)

Guhthiram's wife, Tulsi said her husband has been working tirelessly and spending a considerable sum from his earnings on planting trees. "My husband has been doing his bit to save the environment but we have not received any government assistance and still reside in a dilapidated hit. We just want a house, a concrete one," she said. Gunthiram's village stands apart from others in Jajpur district owing to its rich green cover. It all started when as a 20-year-old, Gunthiram came across a story on radio on the dangers of climate change due to depleting green cover.

The Central and State governments spend crores of rupees to plant trees. However, the trees planted under various high-sounding and ambitious schemes often do not survive due to lack of proper care. But the trees planted by Gunthiram stand tall. The little forests created by Gunthiram are a sight to behold and belie the tall claims of the government on maintaining green cover.

Climate change and its adverse effects are discussed by leaders in plush hotels across the globe. But there are a few selfless individuals like Gunthiram who despite their meagre means do something for the future generations. The least the government can do for him is to provide him and his family a concrete house and a stable means of income.