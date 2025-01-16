4-Yr-Old Swallows Toy Gearwheel In Purnea, Doctor Removes It Without Surgery

Purnea: A four-year-old boy from Bihar's Purnea district, who had swallowed a steel gearwheel of a toy while playing, was saved by a doctor of the government hospital, who successfully removed the object without any surgical procedure.

The incident took place in Champanagar police station area of ​​Purnea two days ago. The gearwheel got stuck in the child's vocal cord, resulting which, his health kept deteriorating. When the family came to know about this, they took him to a nearby health centre, from where he was referred to a higher centre.

After this, the parents ran from pillar to post seeking treatment for the child. However, doctors of private nursing homes turned down the family saying he may face life-threatening risk during surgery.

Finally, the child was taken to Government Medical College and Hospital, Purnea, where not only was the toy gearwheel safely removed but that too without any surgery.

The child's mother said they had visited many nursing homes but no doctor was ready to treat him. "Everyone was saying that my child's life would be in danger if effort was made to remove the object from the throat through surgery. Tired and exhausted, we were returning home when we decided to try our luck at Purnea hospital. A doctor here has given my child a new life," she said.

Dr Vikas Kumar of Purnea Hospital said an x-ray revealed that the object was stuck into the vocal chord. On Wednesday night, Dr Kumar removed the steel gearwheel with the help of two hospital staff.

"The steel gearwheel that had stuck in the child's throat was very sharp and had pierced into half of the windpipe. It was extremely challenging to pull out the object out without causing any further injury. The boy was made unconscious and the object was carefully pulled out with the help of my staff. The child is now completely healthy but medicines will continue for the time being. Gradually, when the swelling in the throat subsides, he will be able to talk normally," Dr Kumar said.

Superintendent of Government Medical College and Hospital, Purnea Dr Sanjay Kumar said the family thanked Dr Kumar for saving their child. Dr Kumar was assisted by hospital staff, Nandan Kumar and Munchun Kumar, he said.