4-Yr-Old Boy Mauled To Death By Stray Dog In Andhra Pradesh, Parents Protest Administrative Negligence

Guntur: A four-year-old boy was mauled to death by a stray dog in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur district on Sunday.

The incident took place in Swarna Bharat Nagar in Adivasi Takkellapadu area on the outskirts of the city. Isaac (4), youngest among three siblings, had gone to a local temple with his parents, K Nagaraju and Rani Mercy, on Sunday evening. During this, Isaac stepped out to answer nature's call when a stray dog attacked him, inflicting serious injuries on his neck. Hearing the boy's screams for help, local people rushed to the spot to rescue him.

Severely injured Isaac was first rushed to a private hospital and then transferred to the Government General Hospital (GGH). However, the boy succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.

The family members along with relatives gathered at GGH and protested against the increasing stray dog menace in the area. They alleged that despite rising incidents of dog attacks in Swarna Bharat Nagar, municipal authorities have failed to act. They refused to allow autopsy and urged government for immediate assistance.