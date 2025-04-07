ETV Bharat / state

4-Yr-Old Boy Mauled To Death By Stray Dog In Andhra Pradesh, Parents Protest Administrative Negligence

Isaac (4), who went to visit a temple with his parents, had stepped out to answer nature's call when he was attacked by stray dog.

4-Yr-Old Boy Mauled To Death By Stray Dog In Andhra Pradesh, Parents Protest Administrative Negligence
Representational Picture (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 7, 2025 at 1:40 PM IST

1 Min Read

Guntur: A four-year-old boy was mauled to death by a stray dog in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur district on Sunday.

The incident took place in Swarna Bharat Nagar in Adivasi Takkellapadu area on the outskirts of the city. Isaac (4), youngest among three siblings, had gone to a local temple with his parents, K Nagaraju and Rani Mercy, on Sunday evening. During this, Isaac stepped out to answer nature's call when a stray dog attacked him, inflicting serious injuries on his neck. Hearing the boy's screams for help, local people rushed to the spot to rescue him.

Severely injured Isaac was first rushed to a private hospital and then transferred to the Government General Hospital (GGH). However, the boy succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.

The family members along with relatives gathered at GGH and protested against the increasing stray dog menace in the area. They alleged that despite rising incidents of dog attacks in Swarna Bharat Nagar, municipal authorities have failed to act. They refused to allow autopsy and urged government for immediate assistance.

Ministers express condolences

Municipal administration minister P Narayana and tourism minister Kandula Durgesh expressed deep sorrow over the tragic incident. They assured that the government stands beside with the grieving family.

Minister Narayana spoke to district in-charge collector Bhargava Teja and GMC commissioner Srinivasulu to probe into the circumstances leading to the incident. Following which, the commissioner visited the family at GGH to offer condolences and support.

Read more

  1. German Shepherd Mauls Elderly Owner To Death In Kanpur, Dog Returned To Family After Request
  2. Haridwar: Girl Mauled By A Pack Of Ferocious Stray Dogs; Severely Injured

Guntur: A four-year-old boy was mauled to death by a stray dog in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur district on Sunday.

The incident took place in Swarna Bharat Nagar in Adivasi Takkellapadu area on the outskirts of the city. Isaac (4), youngest among three siblings, had gone to a local temple with his parents, K Nagaraju and Rani Mercy, on Sunday evening. During this, Isaac stepped out to answer nature's call when a stray dog attacked him, inflicting serious injuries on his neck. Hearing the boy's screams for help, local people rushed to the spot to rescue him.

Severely injured Isaac was first rushed to a private hospital and then transferred to the Government General Hospital (GGH). However, the boy succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.

The family members along with relatives gathered at GGH and protested against the increasing stray dog menace in the area. They alleged that despite rising incidents of dog attacks in Swarna Bharat Nagar, municipal authorities have failed to act. They refused to allow autopsy and urged government for immediate assistance.

Ministers express condolences

Municipal administration minister P Narayana and tourism minister Kandula Durgesh expressed deep sorrow over the tragic incident. They assured that the government stands beside with the grieving family.

Minister Narayana spoke to district in-charge collector Bhargava Teja and GMC commissioner Srinivasulu to probe into the circumstances leading to the incident. Following which, the commissioner visited the family at GGH to offer condolences and support.

Read more

  1. German Shepherd Mauls Elderly Owner To Death In Kanpur, Dog Returned To Family After Request
  2. Haridwar: Girl Mauled By A Pack Of Ferocious Stray Dogs; Severely Injured

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BOY MAULED TO DEATH BY STRAY DOGSTRAY DOG MENACEATTACKED BY STRAY DOGBOY KILLED IN DOG ATTACK

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

NEET UG 2025: Changes In Paper Pattern And Reduced Time Could Impact Scores

The Monkey Whisperers Of Maharashtra Who Lure Simians With Bananas, Corn & A Cage

When The 'Pungi' Remains A Piece Of Memory Amid Disappearing Tradition Of Snake Charmers In Odisha

Hundreds Throng Beijing’s Vasant Mela Amid India, China Efforts To Normalise Ties After Four Year Freeze

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.