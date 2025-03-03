ETV Bharat / state

4-Year-Old Girl Crushed By BJP MLA's Car In Uttar Pradesh

Rajesh Kumar Yadav's daughter Karishma (4), who had come to attend a marriage , came under the car and was crused by the wheel.

Gonda: A four-year-old girl was killed after she was hit by a car belonging to BJP MLA Bawan Singh from the Katra constituency of Uttar Pradesh. The high-speed car that hit Karishma has been seized by police over a complaint from the deceased girl's family. Sources said the MLA was not travelling in the car. One of his family members along with the driver was riding in the car. Police are investigating the matter.

Giving details, the inspector in charge of the Katra Bazaar police station, Rajesh Kumar Singh, said,"The Fortuner car is registered under the name BJP MLA Bawan Singh. Who was driving the car at the time of the incident is being investigated. A case has been registered on the complaint of the girl's father Rajesh Yadav and the car has been taken into custody. The body has been sent for post-mortem."

Earlier, Singh's Fortuner car (UP 32 HW 3500) from Katra constituency reached near Dayaram Purwa Pahadapur on Sunday. Meanwhile, Rajesh Kumar Yadav's daughter Karishma (4), who had come to attend a marriage ceremony, came under the car. The girl died on the spot after being hit by the car. Seeing this, the driver and the people sitting in the car fled. On receiving information about the accident, former SP MLA Baijnath Dubey reached the Pahadapur police station inquired about the incident and demanded legal action from the police.

