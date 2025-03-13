ETV Bharat / state

4-Year-Old Boy Dies After Getting Stuck In Lift Gate In Hyderabad

According to police, the incident took place around 10 pm when the child was playing near the elevator.

Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 13, 2025, 12:56 PM IST

Hyderabad: A four-year-old boy, the son of a watchman, lost his life after getting trapped in a lift gate at Muktaba Apartments in Hyderabad, said the police on Thursday. According to the Asif Nagar police, the incident took place around 10 pm on Wednesday when the child, identified as Narender, was playing near the elevator.

"While he was inside the lift gate, someone pressed the lift button, causing the elevator to ascend with Narender stuck in the gate. The child suffered severe injuries and was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead," said police.

Authorities have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the circumstances leading to the accident. Further details are awaited. (With inputs from agencies).

