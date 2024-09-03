ETV Bharat / state

4 Women Held For Stealing Expensive Sarees From Bengaluru Shops, Rs 17.5 Lakh Items Recovered

Bengaluru: Four women, who went to a garment shop posing as customers in Bengaluru and tried to make away with expensive silk sarees, were arrested by the JP Nagar Police on Tuesday. A total of 38 costly sarees worth Rs 17.5 lakh were recovered from them, police said.

The accused have been identified as Janaki, Ponnuru Malli, Medha Rajini and Venkateswaramma. The police have busted a gang of women thieves who stole costly sarees from various shops.

The accused had visited Silk House under JP Nagar police station area and asked the staff to show them a couple of premium quality sarees. They had diverted the attention of the staff on the pretext of selecting the stocks and hid many new sarees under their clothes.

While leaving the shop, they caught attention of the staff and were stopped. On inspection, it was found that they had managed to steal 10 sarees from the shop. A complaint was immediately registered against them.

City Police Commissioner Dayananda said that on information a police team reached the spot and arrested the accused. Police have also recovered 38 expensive sarees worth Rs 17.5 lakh from them.