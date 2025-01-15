4 Of Dehradun Family Found Dead In Lodge After Offering Prayers At Mehandipur Balaji Temple, Probe On

Dehradun: Four members of a family from Dehradun were found dead in a lodge in Rajasthan's Dausa district, where they had gone to offer prayers at Mehandipur Balaji temple on Makar Sankranti on Tuesday. Prima facie it appears that they died by suicide, police said.

Deceased, Surendra Kumar Upadhyay (58), his wife Kamlesh (55), son Nitin Kumar (33) and daughter Neelam (32), residents of Bangkhala Chaktunwala in Raipur, boarded a train from Dehradun on January 11 to visit Mehandipur Balaji in Dausa. They were staying in room number 119 in Ramakrishna Dharamshala in Mehandipur. Both Surendra and his son worked in Ordinance Factory.

Upon examining the CCTV footage, police found that the couple and their children had visited the Balaji temple on Tuesday morning and had returned to their lodge at around 8 am.

In the evening, a staff of the lodge went to their room to clean it and saw two persons lying unconscious on the bed and the other two on the floor. He immediately told the Ramakrishna Dharamshala manager and police were informed. Soon a team from the local police station reached the spot and doctors were called. After examining, doctors declared all four dead.

Dehradun SP Pramod Kumar said after receiving information from Rajasthan Police, a team of Raipur Police was sent to the family's residence in Bangkhala Chaktunwala but it was found locked. On inquiry, it was found that Surendra's brother, Mahendra Kumar lives in Mokampur and he was informed after which, he left for Dausa, he said. "We are in touch with Rajasthan Police and investigations are underway," the SP added.

Kamlesh's nephew Sushil said he was asked by his aunt to take care of their cow and house in their absence. "My father Kailashchand talked to uncle and aunt at 7 am on Tuesday and they talked about taking care of the cow and the house. When my father called them at around 7 pm, nobody answered the phone," Sushil said.

Late in the evening, police informed that their bodies were found in the lodge after which, Surendra's younger brother Mukesh and elder brother's son left for Mehandipur Balaji.