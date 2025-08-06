Four New Vande Bharats For UP Soon, NER Sends Proposal To Railway Board

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh may get four new Vande Bharat trains soon.

The North Eastern Railway has sent a proposal to the Railway Board for introducing the trains in the state. Once approved, the high-speed trains will run from Lucknow to Jaipur, Gorakhpur to Agra Fort, Banaras to Jabalpur and Izzatnaga to Chandigarh.

At present, 10 Vande Bharat trains are running in the state. Along with Vande Bharat trains, Indian Railways is also running new Amrit Bharat trains in the state.

The Railway Board has agreed to construct a shed at Gorakhpur for Vande Bharat. Although the formal approval has not yet been received, it is expected to be sealed before August 15. A shed will be built for Vande Bharat near the Railway Protection Force (RPF) Training Centre.

According to the proposal, Vande Bharat will be operated from Lucknow's Gomtinagar station from where the train will leave at 05:50 am and reach Jaipur at 2 pm. During return, it will leave Jaipur at 3 pm and reach Lucknow at 11 pm. This train will run on all days except Saturday.

The Gorakhpur to Agra Fort train is planned to run six days a week except Thursday. Similarly, there is a plan to run Vande Bharat from Banaras to Jabalpur. The train will not run on Thursday. The train from Izzatnagar to Chandigarh will operate on all days except Saturday.