Naxal Carrying Rs 5 Lakh Reward Among 4 Arrested in Bijapur; 2 Naxalites Surrender in Dantewada

Published : Jun 15, 2024, 7:35 PM IST

In a crackdown launched by security forces in the Naxal-prone areas, four Naxalites were arrested in Bijapur. On the other hand, impressed by the government's rehabilitation policy, two Naxals have laid down their arms in Dantewada.

Bijapur: Four Naxalites, including one carrying a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh, were arrested during a search operation in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Saturday, police said.

Explosives, banned Naxalite pamphlets and posters were recovered from them. Police said, a team of District Reserve Guard (DRG) of Bijapur, Bhairamgarh and Mirtur Police and the Armed Force jointly carried out a combing operation. Among the four, the one carrying Rs 5 lakh cash reward was the LOS commander in the banned outfit.

Earlier, two Naxalites surrendered under the rehabilitation drive 'Lon Varratu' in Dantewada. The Naxalites laid down their arms after being impressed by the campaign that is being run by Chhattisgarh Police. The Naxalites surrendered in front of SP Dantewada Gaurav Rai.

The surrendered Naxalites are Kakadi Panchayat DKMS President Umesh alias Bhima Hemla and Gonderas Panchayat Militia Platoon member Joga Muchaki. They were tasked with digging roads, putting up posters and banners during bandhs called by Naxalites.

The 111th and 231st battalions of CRPF, CAF Camp Potali, CAF Camp Nahadi and Aranpur Police have played a significant role in making the Naxalites surrender.

Under the Naxal eradication campaign and rehabilitation policy of the Chhattisgarh government, the district police force and CRPF are constantly bringing Naxalites to the mainstream. The Naxal rehabilitation policy is also being widely publicised in the villages.

Superintendent of Police Dantewada has provided facilities as per the government's surrender and rehabilitation policy to these surrendered Naxalites.

So far, 822 Naxalites including 181 carrying rewards have surrendered under the 'Lon Varratu' campaign.

