4 Killed In Car-Truck Collision On Panchkula Shimla Highway In Haryana

Panchkula: As many as four youths were killed after a collision between a car and a truck near Bitna Road on the Panchkula Shimla Highway in Haryana on Saturday.

A total of 7 people were travelling in both vehicles. In the accident, two youths got stuck in the car and were pulled out with great difficulty. Giving details, Pinjore police station's investigating officer Yadvinder said, "A car and a truck collided violently near Bitna Road in Pinjore area on the Panchkula Shimla Highway. Four youths died in the accident. They were coming to Panchkula from Shimla. Due to a sudden tyre burst, the car lost its balance and collided with a truck parked on the road. The car was badly damaged in this accident. All four youths travelling in the car died on the spot. Three youths travelling in the rear however escaped."

Yadvinder said the initial investigation has revealed that the accident happened due to the tyre bursting of the car. At present, all the bodies have been kept in Sector 6 Hospital of Panchkula. Police are investigating the case.

The deceased have been identified as Adian Bansal, Adip Arsh Ansari, Chirag Malik, and Vaibhav Yadav. Two of the four were from Punjab and two from Haryana.