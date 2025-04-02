ETV Bharat / state

4 Killed As Dumper Truck Hits Two-Wheeler In Bengal's Murshidabad

The incident took place in the Samsherganj area when the four people were travelling from Dak Bungalow More to Farakka

4 Killed As Dumper Truck Hits Two-Wheeler In Bengal's Murshidabad
By PTI

Published : Apr 2, 2025, 7:22 AM IST

Kolkata: Four people of a family, including a two-year-old boy, were killed when the two-wheeler they were travelling on was hit by a dumper truck in West Bengal's Murshidabad district on Tuesday, police said. The incident took place in the Samsherganj area when the four people were travelling from Dak Bungalow More to Farakka, a police officer said.

The dumper truck hit the two-wheeler from behind and ran over the four persons. They were declared dead on being taken to a hospital.

The deceased were identified as Ezaz Sheikh, Tauhik Sheikh, Zahul Sheikh and two-year-old Asif Sheikh. They were residents of Mahadebnagar village in the Farakka police station area.

An irate mob blocked the road for over an hour and damaged the dumper truck and other stranded vehicles but a strong police contingent brought the situation under control, the officer said.

The driver of the dumper truck was later arrested, he added.

