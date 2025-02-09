ETV Bharat / state

4 Killed, 7 Injured After Car Carrying Maha Kumbh Mela Pilgrims Collide With Trailer In Sonbhadra

CO of Duddhi Pradeep Singh Chandel said police are investigating to know the exact cause of the accident.

The damaged car. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 9, 2025, 1:10 PM IST

Sonbhadra: As many as four people were killed and seven others were injured after a Bolero carrying Maha Kumbh faithful collided with a Trailer in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra on Sunday. Police reached the spot and sfifted the injured to the hospital with the help of local people. The accident happened at 8 am near the Chhattisgarh border in Babhani area of ​​​​Sonbhadra.

CO of Duddhi Pradeep Singh Chandel said, "Both the vehicles collided head-on. In this, four persons died, while seven were injured. We're investigating the matter."

Earlier, 11 people from Raipur and Sarang Garh of Chhattisgarh had gone to take a bath in Maha Kumbh in a Bolero. Everyone was returning home on Sunday morning. During this, the car collided with a trailer coming from the opposite side. The car was badly damaged in the accident.

Police with the help of locals retrieved bodies trapped in the car. The deceased include Lakshmibai (30), Anil Pradhan Keshpali (37), Thakur Ram Yadav (58), and Rukmani Yadav (56). The injured persons have been identified as Ramkumar Yadav (33), Dilipa Devi (58), Abhishek Yadav (4), Ahaan Yadav (6), Yogi Lal (36), Harshit Yadav (two and a half years) and Surendri Devi (32). All are being treated at Babhani PHC.

TAGGED:

