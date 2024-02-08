Speeding Bus Tragedy in West Bengal Claims Four Lives, Leaves 15 Injured

author img

By PTI

Published : Feb 8, 2024, 1:33 PM IST

Representative Image

A tragic accident in West Bengal's Uttar Dinajpur district occurred when a speeding truck collided with two vehicles and overturned near Tungidighi Bus Stand. The collision resulted in the death of four individuals, including a civic volunteer and a cyclist, while 15 others sustained injuries.

Raiganj (WB): Four persons, including a civic volunteer, died and at least 15 people were injured, after a speeding truck rammed into two vehicles and turned turtle in West Bengal's Uttar Dinajpur district, police said. The accident took place late on Wednesday near Tungidighi Bus Stand at Karandighi on National Highway-12, they said.

"The speeding truck first collided with two moving vehicles before it overturned, killing the civic volunteer and three people including a cyclist, and injuring 15 others," a senior police officer said. The injured are undergoing treatment at the Raiganj Medical College and Hospital. The driver of the truck has also been hospitalized, the officer added.

(More Details to Follow)

TAGGED:

West Bengal RaiganjBus TragedyKills 4 Injured 15

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

WATCH | 'Sir, Forgive Us': Robbers Return Filmmaker M. Manikandan's National Awards with Apology

Kiss Day 2024: Celebrating Love and Affection

42 Lakh Weddings From Jan 15 to July 15 to Generate Business of Rs 5.5 Lakh Crore: CAIT Survey

El Nino-La Nina: How The Jugalbandhi of Oceans Impacts Our Climate Patterns

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.