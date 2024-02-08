Speeding Bus Tragedy in West Bengal Claims Four Lives, Leaves 15 Injured

Raiganj (WB): Four persons, including a civic volunteer, died and at least 15 people were injured, after a speeding truck rammed into two vehicles and turned turtle in West Bengal's Uttar Dinajpur district, police said. The accident took place late on Wednesday near Tungidighi Bus Stand at Karandighi on National Highway-12, they said.

"The speeding truck first collided with two moving vehicles before it overturned, killing the civic volunteer and three people including a cyclist, and injuring 15 others," a senior police officer said. The injured are undergoing treatment at the Raiganj Medical College and Hospital. The driver of the truck has also been hospitalized, the officer added.

(More Details to Follow)