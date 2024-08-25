ETV Bharat / state

4 IEDs Found in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum During Anti-Naxal Operations

author img

By PTI

Published : 18 hours ago

The IEDs weighing 5 kg each were defused by the bomb disposal squad on the spot. Combing operations were underway till late in the evening.

4 IEDs Found in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum During Anti-Naxal Operations
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)

Chaibasa: Four powerful IEDs were found on Sunday during an anti-Naxal operation in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, police said. The seizure was made during a combing operation launched jointly by CRPF, Jharkhand Jaguar and district armed police in Naxalism-affected forest areas near villages such as Jimki Ekir, Murumbura and Hussipi bordering the Tonto and Goilkera police stations areas, Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar said.

The IEDs weighing 5 kg each were defused by the bomb disposal squad on the spot, he said. Combing operations were underway till late in the evening, he added. The IEDs were planted by Maoists to target security forces, the SP said.

Chaibasa: Four powerful IEDs were found on Sunday during an anti-Naxal operation in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, police said. The seizure was made during a combing operation launched jointly by CRPF, Jharkhand Jaguar and district armed police in Naxalism-affected forest areas near villages such as Jimki Ekir, Murumbura and Hussipi bordering the Tonto and Goilkera police stations areas, Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar said.

The IEDs weighing 5 kg each were defused by the bomb disposal squad on the spot, he said. Combing operations were underway till late in the evening, he added. The IEDs were planted by Maoists to target security forces, the SP said.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

IEDJHARKHANDANTI NAXAL OPERATIONIED

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

AI Keeps Wild Elephants Away From Human Settlements In Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore

Britain Embraces 'Set-jetting' Trend: What Is It Exactly And Why Are Tourists So Eager To Add It To Their Itinerary?

St. Martin’s Island: Downsides Of Another Military Base In The Indian Ocean

Opinion | MPox: India Needs To Be Alert, Not Alarmed

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.