Himachal Road Transport Buses Vandalised in Punjab, Khalistani Slogans Written On Them

Hamirpur: As many as four Himachal Pradesh Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) were vandalised and Khalistani slogans written on them In Punjab.

Deputy Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh Mukesh Agnihotri also raised the issue during the budget session in the Assembly. "Four HRTC buses were damaged in Punjab on Friday," he said. Unidentified miscreants broke the windows of the buses and wrote objectionable slogans on the vehicles from Hamirpur depot. The buses are stationed at Amritsar where an FIR has been lodged.

HRTC Hamirpur Depot Divisional Manager Rajkumar Pathak said buses from Bilaspur, Dehra and Una were vandalized in Punjab. "Objectionable slogans were written on the buses. The department is in contact with the bus staff. Higher officials have also been informed about the issue". An FIR has been registered in Amritsar by HRTC in this regard," he said.

Pathak said, "On Friday night, unknown people broke the windows of HRTC buses parked at Amritsar bus stand. The buses include one from Dehra Depot, one of Hamirpur, another of Bilaspur and one of Una". He said HRTC Regional Manager, Pathankot Rahul Kumar is at Amritsar to look into the issue. Miscreants had vandalized a bus of Hamirpur depot in Kharar, Punjab three days back. Punjab Police had arrested two accused in the case.

"HRTC staff have been sent to Punjab so that the accused can be identified," he said. The affected buses include those plying on the Amritsar-Bilaspur, Amritsar-Sujanpur, and Amritsar-Jawala Ji routes. Recently, a controversy erupted after a group of youths from Punjab, displaying flags featuring Bhindranwale’s photo on their bikes in Manali, faced backlash from local residents. Later, posters carrying Bhindrawale’s picture were forcibly pasted on buses from Himachal Pradesh in Punjab.